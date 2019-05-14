Remains Found Near Chevak Believed to be Those of Woman Missing since March

Alaska Native News May 14, 2019.

Alaska State Troopers believe they have recovered the remains of a Chevak woman who has been missing since mid-March and was last seen by family on March 18th after which she disappeared from the village without a trace.

Late Sunday, at 9:45 pm, AST was notified by Chevak Search and Rescue that they had located the snow-covered remains of a female believed to be 35-year-old Sara Nicholas.

Troopers responded to the community and performed an investigation at the scene. No evidence of foul play was found. The State Medical Examiner’s office has requested the remains for autopsy.

Sarah was reported missing to the troopers by the Chevak Village Police officers at 4:37 pm on March 31st.

Nichola’s next of kin were notified of the discovery.

Image: 35-year-old Sarah Nicholas. Photo-FB Profiles