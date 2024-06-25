Remains of Christiana Watt Found in Ward Lake Monday





Alaska State Troopers report that the remains of 48-year-old Christiana Watt, who had been missing since June 10th in the Ward Lake area, were located near the Ward Lake shoreline by a person walking the trail that is around the lake.

On June 10th, the search for Christiana was immediately begun by various agencies that included the Alaska State Troopers, members of the United States Forest Service, the Ketchikan Volunteer Rescue Squad, and SEADOGS, and soon, her vehicle was located in the Ward Lake parking lot. In it were found her cell phone, wallet and ID.

By June 12th, searchers had concentrated on an underwater search, but the murky waters of the lake hindered that search.

By June 17th, with no new leads in the land and underwater search, the search for Christiana was suspended.

Her remains were discovered at 7:50 am on Monday. Her next of kin were notified.



