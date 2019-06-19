Remains of Drowning Victim Recovered from Lakeview Terrace lake Tuesday Night

Alaska Native News Jun 19, 2019.

Alaska State Troopers in Fairbanks responded to the Lakeview Terrace Lake at approximately 9:30 pm on Tuesday after receiving a report of a possible drowning at that location.

Also responding to the scene was a Fort Wainwright dive team as well as personnel from multiple fire departments.

The remains of a man, who AST has yet to reveal the identity of, was recovered from the lake.

Troopers say that the investigation into his death is continuing as is that of efforts to locate his next of kin.