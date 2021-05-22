Remains of Elderly Juneau Woman Discovered after Five-Day Search







Troopers report that after an extensive search by multiple agencies, spanning from May 17th to May 21st, the remains of a 80-year-old woman suffering from dementia, were located by SEADOGS.

The Juneau Police Department requested assistance locating Juneau resident 78-year-old Geraldine Nelson who was last seen heading towards the Switzer Creek Trailhead on Monday.

Geraldine, who lived in the Churchill Hill Trailer Park, had a history of episodes in which she would become disoriented and get lost in the greater Juneau area, troopers said.

SEADOGS, Juneau Mountain Rescue, a USCG helicopter, State Troopers, Juneau Police Department, Tlingit & Haida employees, friends and family of Nelson, and local volunteers carried out the five-day-long search according to the report.

Then, finally, at just after 2 pm on Friday afternoon, a SEADOG member conducting a grid search near the Switzer Creek Trail discovered Geraldine’s remains approximately 100 yards from the trail.

Her body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy.





