Remains of Missing Quinhagak Child Found on Outskirts of Community

Alaska Native News on Mar 17, 2020.

Alaska State Troopers are releasing little information into the on-going investigation into the death of a child in Quinhagak located on Monday evening.

The investigation began on Tuesday after troopers arrived in the community following the report of the child being located on the outskirts of town. The child had previously been reported missing at 5 pm on Monday. Searchers located the child’s body less than three hours later.

Tribal Police Officers secured the scene until troopers could respond from Bethel. Since that time, the Alaska Bureau of Investigation has responded to the scene and took over case responsibility.

The investigation into the child’s death is on-going and troopers are not releasing any further information at this time.

The child’s next of kin have been notified.





