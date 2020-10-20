Remains of One Capsize Victim Found on Beach East of Nome

Alaska Native News on Oct 20, 2020.

Search and rescue personnel in Nome report that they located one of the victims of a capsize near Nome on Sunday afternoon. One victim remains missing.

AST was advised that a 32-foot dredge had been capsized by a wave in the Nome area late in the evening of last Thursday with three aboard. According to that report, Pavel Denisenko, age 51, Alexie Klutchnikov, age 52, and Serhii Denysenko, age 56 where thrown in the water near Cape Nome and only one, Pavel, was able to make it to shore in a lifeboat.

Approximately four hours after the initial incident, the dredge was located, capsized offshore and searchers found debris from the wreckage on the beach. The Coast Guard searched throughout the night to no avail.

On Sunday, the remains of Serhii Denysenko were located on the beach seven miles east of Nome, his body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office for additional examination, troopers report. His next of kin have been notified.





