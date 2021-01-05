Remains of One Snow Machiner Recovered from Kuskokwim River, Search Continues for Second







Searchers downstream from Tuluksak continue to search for one snowmachiner on the Kuskokwim River after an incident there on Friday evening.

Troopers were notified of the incident by Bethel Search and Rescue on Saturday morning of the search for two snowmachiners that were observed driving into a hole in the ice on the river at 7:35 pm on the evening of January 1st.

Searchers revealed on Monday that the remains of one of the two victims was recovered along with the two machines at the spot they were last seen.

Searchers continue recovery efforts for the second snowmachiner.