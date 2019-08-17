Remains of Shelly Ingram Located in Houston Friday

Alaska State Troopers report that the remains of the woman that they have been seeking since the evening of August 5th were located in Houston on Friday evening.

43-year-old Shelly Ingram, who was last seen on Sunday, August 4th, said she was going to church when she disappeared. Family and authorities searched for Ingram to no avail.

AST had only one clue to rely on. Her cell phone pinged a tower near Zero Lake Park on the following Monday.

When Ingram’s remains were located on Friday, her vehicle was also found at the scene.

Ingram’s remains have been turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy.

AST say they do not suspect foul play at this time.

Ingram’s next of kin have been notified of the development.