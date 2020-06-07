Remains of Talkeetna Man Missing for Over a Year Identified Saturday

Alaska Native News on Jun 7, 2020.

Alaska State Troopers revealed that on Saturday the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage medially confirmed the identity of the remains found near Hidden Hills Road as those of 55-year-old Charles Smith.

Smith’s remains were located near Hidden Hills Road in Talkeetna on May 31st and were recovered by troopers with assistance of Alaska Wildlife Troopers and turned over to the SME’s office.

Smith was reported missing in March of 2019.

His next of kin were notified of the results of the autopsy.

Troopers say that thus far, no foul play is suspected.