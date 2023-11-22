Remains of Two More located and Recovered from the Zimovia Landslide South of Wrangell





Alaska State Troopers announced on Tuesday evening that the confirmed fatalities of the Wasilla slide at mile 11 of the Zimovia Highway had risen to three.

According to the trooper dispatch, a drone operator located the remains of two in the slide area on Tuesday afternoon and efforts were made to recover the remains and bring them out of the slide area in the evening. This discovery adds to the recovery of the remains of a girl found earlier.

Troopers believe that an additional three adults and two children remain missing and may have fallen victim to the slide.

“Search and rescue K9 teams from SEA Dogs in Juneau and Wrangell Search and Rescue are actively searching on the ground,” AST reports.

The 450-foot slide is the unfortunate result of the heavy rainfall in the area recently.

The ground and air search of the slide area continues.



