Rep. Peltola, Rouzer Introduce Bipartisan PORT Act to Make it Easier to Build Ports





WASHINGTON – On Friday, March 8, Representatives Mary Peltola (D-Alaska) and David Rouser (R-North Carolina) introduced the Permitting Optimization for Responsible Transportation (PORT) Act. The PORT Act would streamline permitting and materials regulations for maritime transportation, clearing a path to build and modernize ports and harbors.

“There are many barriers to building ports in Alaska: high material costs, short building season, dangerous sea ice… but unnecessary permitting bureaucracy shouldn’t be one,” said Representative Mary Peltola. “Alaskans pay the highest grocery prices in the country due to high shipping costs–modernized ports decrease costs and increase efficiency. The PORT Act will get Alaskans into union jobs and shovels into the ground, just by simplifying regulations. I’m proud to introduce and sponsor this legislation and excited to work alongside Congressman Rouzer to get it passed in a bipartisan manner.”

“Supply chain challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic as well as current disruptions in the Red Sea demonstrate just how critical it is to have reliable and efficient U.S. ports,” said Representative David Rouzer. “The PORT Act makes commonsense permitting reforms to help U.S. ports build the infrastructure necessary to keep goods moving and prices down. I’m proud to introduce this bipartisan legislation to ensure our ports can confront the challenges of today’s global economy.”

“It should not take longer to permit a federally funded infrastructure project than it does to actually build it,” stated Cary Davis, American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) President and CEO. “Permitting rules and red tape are better for regulatory lawyers than for everyday Americans. The PORT Act would make faster returns on investments in our critical infrastructure and the industry expresses sincere gratitude to Representatives Peltola and Rouzer for leading this crucial legislation.”

“There is more federal funding for port infrastructure than ever before, but the federal permitting process remains a barrier to building innovative projects that strengthen our supply chains and create good paying jobs,” said Stephen Ribuffo, Port Director, Port of Alaska in Anchorage. “The PORT Act would give the Maritime Administration more tools to distribute Port Infrastructure Development Program and other grants as efficiently and effectively as possible. Thank you to Congresswoman Peltola for introducing this bill to strengthen Alaska’s port industry, as well as Congressman Rouzer for his leadership.”



