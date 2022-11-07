Representative Mary Sattler Peltola applauds $112 million federal investment in Alaska ports and ferry terminals





Washington, D.C. – Last week, Representative Mary Sattler Peltola was notified by U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg that four coastal communities in Alaska will receive a total of $112 million due in large part to the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The money is divided into four grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration.

“I was thrilled to receive the call from Secretary Buttigieg this afternoon and learn about these major investments headed for Alaska,” said Peltola. “Alaska’s ports play a vital role in both our nation’s national security and supply chain. These investments will ensure that long overdue repairs are made which in turn will benefit not only Alaskans but all Americans.”

The Department of Transportation released details of the four projects earlier today. They include:

1. Port of Alaska: $68.7 million to reconfigure and realign the shoreline within the “North Extension” (the area north of the existing general cargo terminals) at the Port of Alaska, one of the nation’s commercial strategic seaports. The Project includes the demolition of a sheet pile wall, removal of approximately 1.3 million cubic yards of material, and construction of a shoreline revetment of armor rock.

2. Port of Adak: $10.1 million for repairs and updates to Pier Five, the primary supply pier for this remote Alaskan village. The grant will fund planning and permitting work, removal of the deteriorated timber pile fender system, repairs to damaged concrete piles and caps, installation of a high-energy absorbing fender system, and installation of new sewer, firefighting water, potable water, electrical and communications utilities, and LED lighting.

3. Sand Point Floating Dock Project: $5.3 million for installing more than 1,000 feet of new floating dock and supporting access, utility, and safety infrastructure within the existing harbor. The Project will complete the Aleutians East Borough’s long-term efforts to fully build out the community’s harbor.

4. Prince William Sound ferry terminals: $28.2 million for upgrades and modifications at three Prince William Sound ferry terminals— Cordova, Tatitlek, and Chenega—to accommodate Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) ferries. The Cordova improvements include removal of floating fenders and construction of fixed-fender mooring dolphins and catwalks and modifications to the stern berth to accommodate the ferries. The Tatitlek improvements include the provision of new end-loading ferry terminal structures, including a vehicle transfer bridge and bridge support float. The Chenega improvements include the construction of a new ferry terminal facility, including a pile-supported approach dock structure, vehicle transfer bridge, bridge support float, and two mooring dolphins.

###



