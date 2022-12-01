Representative Mary Sattler Peltola joins Representative Mullin on resolution recognizing November as National Native American Heritage Month





WASHINGTON, D.C.— Tuesday, Congressman Markwayne Mullin (OK-02) led Reps. David Joyce (OH-14), Tom Cole (OK-04), Mary Peltola (AK At-Large), and Sharice Davids (KS-03) in introducing a resolution to recognize the month of November as National Native American Heritage Month. This resolution recognizes the distinct and important contributions of Native Americans along with the commitment to strengthen the United States’ government-to-government relationship with Native Nations.

“This month gives all Americans the opportunity to celebrate the legacy of the first people who called this land home,” Mullin said.“Our history and sovereignty are what bind us together. I am proud to embrace my Cherokee Heritage and I believe that our heritage and traditions should be celebrated not only this month, but year-round.”

“I am proud to join my colleagues on both sides of the aisle in introducing this resolution to recognize the legacy of Tribal Nations and celebrate the heritage of those who first called this land home,” Joyce, Vice Chair of the Congressional Native American Caucus said. “I am committed to continuing my support for policies that respect the rights of Tribes, preserve their unique, enduring role in America, and follow through on the promises made to them by the federal government.”

“As a member of the Chickasaw Nation of Oklahoma, I am very proud and fortunate to live in a state rich in tribal heritage as well as to have had the privilege of being surrounded by family members who were dedicated to furthering and bettering tribal affairs and sought to preserve our history and culture,” Cole, Co-Chair of the Congressional Native American Caucus said.“Indeed, their examples, including the examples set by my late mother, Helen Cole, continue to influence my attention in Congress to federal issues affecting tribes nationwide, their sovereignty and their enduring role in American society. I am proud to join my colleagues in reintroducing this important resolution to celebrate the significant contributions of tribal nations throughout our nation’s history and their incredible achievements.”

“I’m honored to join Representative Mullin and my colleagues in the Native American Caucus in cosponsoring this resolution officially recognizing National Native American Heritage Month,” Peltola said.“This resolution exemplifies the incredible respect my colleagues and I have for our Indigenous communities, whose resilience, diversity, and devotion to our American ideals serve as an inspiration to everyone.”

“Each November, we honor the accomplishments American Indians, Alaskan Natives, and Native Hawaiians contribute to American history and recognize the history they are making today,” Davids, Co-Chair of the Congressional Native American Caucus said.“We have so much to celebrate during this year’s observance of Native American Heritage Month, including celebrating indigenous representation of Native Americans, Alaska Natives, and Native Hawaiians as sitting members in the 117thCongress. As a federal partner, Co-Chair of the bipartisan Congressional Native American Caucus, and member of the Ho-Chunk Nation, I remain committed to strengthening the government-to-government relationship with Tribal nations and upholding the federal trust responsibility to Native Communities.”

The full resolution can be found here.



