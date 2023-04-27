Representative Peltola announces support for International Watershed Board to address mining impacts on British Columbia and Southeast Alaska rivers





Washington, D.C.— Monday, Representative Peltola announced her support for an International Watershed Board for certain rivers along the Southeast Alaska and British Columbia border, ahead of meetings this week by the International Joint Commission of the US and Canada in Washington, D.C.

“Alaska and Canada share more than just a border—we share many watersheds and rivers that are critical to our people,” said Representative Peltola. “As the International Joint Commission convenes this week, I must speak up for the many Alaskan communities and Tribes I have heard from who are concerned about the potential impacts of widespread Canadian mineral exploration and development, including the construction of large tailing dams near shared wild salmon habitat. These projects are proceeding quickly, and we must ensure that our shared water resources are protected.

For that reason, I am calling on the Biden Administration to initiate an International Watershed Board for the Taku, Stikine-Iskut, and Unuk-Nass Rivers along Southeast Alaska’s border with British Columbia. This is the best way to ensure that Alaskan communities and tribes downstream from potential and existing mining sites in BC can raise their concerns and participate in an equitable dialogue between our two nations. I am hopeful that the Canadian governments will honor the internationally accepted process as laid out in the Boundary Waters Treaty and allow this critical conversation to take place between all impacted jurisdictions.”

