Representative Peltola to accompany First Lady Jill Biden to visit Bethel





Washington, D.C.–Friday, Representative Peltola announced that she will accompany the First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden, on a historic trip to Bethel on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

In the first visit by a First Lady to Bethel, Dr. Biden and Representative Peltola will hold a joint event to highlight major investments made by the Biden-Harris Administration towards expanding broadband access in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta and how broadband can improve health, education, and work training systems in Alaska. They will also discuss other needs and priorities across rural Alaska communities.

“I’m proud we have a First Lady who is a real advocate for education and health care access. These are issues that affect every Alaskan and every American,” said Representative Peltola. “I am glad that she has chosen to visit Bethel to see firsthand our unique way of life in Western Alaska. I want this to be an opportunity to demonstrate some of the challenges faced by rural communities in our state — challenges that aren’t well understood in the Lower 48. I am grateful to work with the First Lady’s office to plan this visit and look forward to building a strong relationship to make sure Alaska’s needs are front-of-mind in D.C.”

Additional details on the First Lady’s schedule will be announced from the Office of the First Lady. Interested media are encouraged to subscribe to the Office’s press list for subsequent information and RSVP HERE to express interest in covering the visit.



