Reps. Begich and Gillen Introduce Bipartisan Legislation on Youth Suicide Prevention





WASHINGTON, D.C. – – Congressman Nick Begich (AK-AL) and Congresswoman Laura Gillen (NY-04) introduced the Youth Suicide Prevention Research Act, bipartisan legislation to enhance federal research into the underlying causes of youth suicide.

The legislation amends the Advancing Research to Prevent Suicide Act to expand the National Science Foundation’s (NSF) focus areas, adding critical research into the effects of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and toxic stress in childhood. These conditions, recognized by the medical and research communities as major risk factors for depression, substance use disorder, and suicide, are especially prevalent in communities across Alaska.

“I have heard from far too many Alaskan families who have been impacted by youth suicide. It’s a deeply personal and heartbreaking reality for many of our communities,” said Congressman Begich. “By expanding federal research into how early childhood trauma and stress contribute to mental health struggles, we can take meaningful steps toward prevention. I’m proud to support this bipartisan effort that makes our youth and their futures – a top priority.”

“In recent years, we’ve seen an alarming and unprecedented spike in youth suicides. Countless families on Long Island and across America have experienced this tragedy,” said Congresswoman Gillen.“I’m proud to introduce the bipartisan Youth Suicide Prevention Act alongside Rep. Nick Begich to expand research into youth suicide prevention. I’ll continue to work across the aisle on legislation to address our nation’s mental health crisis, protect our children and save lives.”

Alaska’s youth suicide rate among adolescents aged 15–19 stands at 30.2 per 100,000, nearly three times the national average of 10.2 per 100,000. This stark disparity reaffirms the urgent need to invest in research and interventions that address the root causes of mental health struggles facing Alaska’s young people.

The Youth Suicide Prevention Research Act ensures the NSF is better equipped to understand the full scope of factors contributing to youth suicide and comes at no additional cost to the taxpayer.



