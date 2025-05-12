Congressman Begich Introduces Bipartisan Legislation to Strengthen Air Safety





WASHINGTON, D.C. – Thursday, Congressman Nick Begich (R-AK), alongside Representatives Greg Stanton (D-AZ), Tracey Mann (R-KS), and Maggie Goodlander (D-NH), introduced the Air Traffic Control Workforce Development Act of 2025, bipartisan legislation to tackle the nation’s air traffic controller staffing shortage and invest in the future of American aviation.

The legislation codifies and expands the FAA’s Enhanced Air Traffic-Collegiate Training Initiative (AT-CTI), improves recruitment and retention incentives, funds tower simulator systems, and supports mental health services for air traffic controllers which addresses one of the most serious safety risks currently facing U.S. airspace.

“Safe, reliable air travel is core to life in Alaska. Whether it’s delivering food and supplies to remote villages or ensuring medevac services reach those in need, air traffic controllers are essential to our state,” said Congressman Begich. “The Air Traffic Control Workforce Development Act of 2025 is a commonsense solution to a national challenge. It strengthens the safety of our skies by making forward-looking investments to ensure we train and support highly skilled professionals. By training the next generation of controllers now, we’re building a safer, more connected future for every American.”

“Our air traffic controllers are the best in the world, and they work hard to ensure a smooth and safe journey for all travelers. But controllers in Arizona and nationally have sounded the alarm for years about staffing shortages that have left them overworked and undersupported,” said Congressman Stanton. “The bipartisan Air Traffic Control Workforce Development Act is an overdue investment in the recruitment and retention of highly-qualified controllers—their training, professional development and well-being.”

“Workforce limitations have led to a widening skills gap across all industries, including for our nation’s air traffic controllers,” said Congressman Mann. “Failure to support a robust talent pipeline to protect our skies puts the future of aviation reliability and the passenger experience at risk. Our bill seeks to ensures that we can prepare and equip the next generation of capable, qualified air traffic controllers to protect the future safety of our skies and maintain the American gold standard of aviation.”

“We put our faith in America’s air traffic controllers to keep us safe and protect our nation’s airways. I’ve seen firsthand how our air traffic controllers work tirelessly to fulfill their truly difficult and absolutely critical mission. They cannot do their jobs without our support,” said Congresswoman Goodlander. “I’m proud to help lead the Air Traffic Control Workforce Development Act of 2025, commonsense legislation to help recruit and retain air traffic controllers, improve working conditions, and equip our aviation workforce with the equipment and facilities they need to keep our skies safe.”

The FAA currently employs 2,300 fewer Certified Professional Controllers (CPCs) than needed and continues to fall below its hiring and certification targets. The shortage has forced many controllers to work mandatory overtime, leading to fatigue and increasing the risk of errors. This bipartisan bill will help reverse that trend by expanding training pipelines, improving training equipment, and placing high-fidelity simulators across the country to accelerate training timelines.

Key Provisions of the Bill:

Authorizes $20 million annually in grants for AT-CTI schools to invest in curriculum, simulators, and instructors.

Removes penalties that discourage retired air traffic controllers from becoming ATC instructors.

Expands the use of Tower Simulator Systems (TSS) to help certify new air traffic controllers more efficiently.

Directs the FAA to develop incentive programs for controller recruitment, certification, and retention.

Supports mental health services tailored to the high-stress nature of ATC work.

Requires curriculum modernization and FAA oversight of CTI training standards.

The bill is backed by the National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA), Air Traffic Control Association (ATCA), Airlines for America (A4A), American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE), and others in the aviation sector.

This bill is the House companion to Senate bill S. 697 and has earned the support of major stakeholders across the aviation industry.

