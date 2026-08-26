Request for Public Assistance: Unauthorized Credit Card Charges











The Anchorage Police Department is investigating a fraud ring that used stolen credit and debit card information to make unauthorized purchases at several unrelated retailers.

If you notice a charge you didn’t authorize from March – July the Anchorage Police Department would like to hear from you. This investigation involves fraudulent tap to pay purchases made over the past few months. Information from additional victims may help us identify those responsible, uncover additional fraudulent transactions, and prevent more people from becoming victims.

Please check your recent bank and credit card statements for unauthorized activity for the date ranges below:

03/31/26 to 04/10/26

05/17/26 to 05/18/26

06/22/26 to 06/26/26

07/09/26 to 07/11/26

If you find an unauthorized charge matching this investigation, contact the Anchorage Police Department’s non-emergency line at 3-1-1 or file a report online.