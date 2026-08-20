Governor Dunleavy Activates Disaster Assistance Programs for Mukluk Fire











Homeowners and Renters in Affected Areas Encouraged to Apply for Recovery Grants

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — Governor Mike Dunleavy issued a Disaster Declaration today for the Alaska Gateway Regional Education Attendance Area (REAA), including Tok, impacted by the Mukluk Fire. The declaration activates the state’s Public and Individual Assistance program. Governor Mike Dunleavy issued a Disaster Declaration today for the Alaska Gateway Regional Education Attendance Area (REAA), including Tok, impacted by the Mukluk Fire. The declaration activates the state’s Public and Individual Assistance program.

The Division of Forestry and Fire Protection Division is actively fighting the Mukluk Fire. GO NOW! evacuations remain in place north of the Alaska Highway from Mackenzie Trail to East 5th Street, including Red Fox Drive. Two evacuation shelters have been set up in Tok. The Tok Dog Mushers Association is located at 1311 Alaska Highway, and the Tok School is located on Jon Summar Drive off the Tok Cutoff Highway. Information about firefighting efforts is available www.akfireinfo.com.

The State Public Assistance (PA) program is designed to repair publicly owned critical infrastructure damaged by a declared disaster event. PA can also reimburse eligible applicants for emergency protective measures.

The State Individual Assistance (IA) program provides financial assistance to eligible applicants for disaster-related expenses that are not covered by insurance or other aid programs.

SOA Individual Assistance

Eligible Alaskans may apply for grants in the following categories:

Housing Assistance: Funds for temporary housing, or essential repairs to make a primary residence safe, sanitary, and functional.

Other Needs Assistance (ONA): Help with the replacement of essential personal property (e.g., appliances, clothing) and disaster-related medical, dental, or funeral expenses.

Transportation Assistance: Funds to repair or replace a primary vehicle damaged by the disaster.

Temporary Housing Program

The Temporary Housing Program provides timely assistance to individuals or families without alternate housing whose primary residence is uninhabitable because of the disaster.

Assistance can include:

• Transient accommodations. Immediate short-term housing; may include shelters, families, and friends.

• Rent and eligible utilities. Initial rental assistance is 30 days for renters and 3 months for homeowners. Additional assistance may continue as part of a permanent housing plan.

• Housing in a temporary housing unit when rentals and repairs are not practical.

• Repair and replacement of the damaged primary residence in situations where restoring the essential living areas is less than providing other forms of temporary housing assistance.

How to Apply

The registration period is now open. Residents in the declared disaster area of Alaska Gateway REAA have until October 19, 2026, to submit their applications.

Online (Preferred): Visit ready.alaska.gov to complete the digital application.

to complete the digital application. By Phone: Call the Disaster Assistance Hotline at 1-844-445-2044.

Required Information for Applicants

To expedite the process, please have the following information ready when applying:

Description of damages and the date the damage occurred. Address and proof of occupancy (for homeowners or renters). Social Security Number. Insurance information (type of coverage and settlement details, if available). Total household annual income.

Important Reminders

Applicants are urged to document all damages with photos and video before beginning repairs and to keep all receipts related to disaster recovery. If you have insurance, you must file a claim with your provider immediately; the State IA program cannot duplicate benefits covered by private insurance.

For more information about the State of Alaska disaster recovery programs, visit ready.alaska.gov