Rescue Coordination Center Rescues Four after Rolling over in Knik River

Alaska Native News Aug 19, 2018.

The Alaska Rescue Coordination Center set up a rescue mission for four stranded victims of a rollover near the Knik Glacier late Saturday night.

Alaska State Troopers were notified by four individuals who reported that their utility vehicle had rolled over into the Knik River near the base of the Knik Glacier at 9:16 pm on Saturday night. The victims told troopers that no one had suffered injuries in the rollover, but they were wet and cold and had no way to start a fire.

Troopers contacted the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center and apprised them of the situation. RCC, in turn, contacted the Alaska Air National Guard, who launched a helicopter to the scene.

All four victims were picked up and transported to Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson where they underwent evaluation for minor injuries and released.