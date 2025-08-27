Researcher to discuss sea otter impact on mariculture









Learn about sea otter activity and interactions with mariculture operations in a free statewide webinar hosted by the University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service.

Emily Reynolds, an Alaska Sea Grant state fellow with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, works on projects related to seaweed farming and mapping kelp. In the field, she monitors sea otter activity. She will share her insights on the foraging behavior, habitat use and potential impacts of sea otters in aquaculture and mariculture settings.

Her presentation will examine the role of sea otters as keystone predators and their influence on evolving coastal economies, particularly in Alaska.

Reynolds earned a master’s degree in marine biology from the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Her thesis research examined sea otter activity and foraging behavior in and around oyster farms.

The Zoom webinar is scheduled from noon-1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 3. Register using the online form or visit https://bit.ly/SeaOtterTalk.

For more information, contact Molly Johansson at 907-786-6313 or mjohansson@alaska.edu.

