Richard Johnson Sentenced to 25 Years for Sexual Abuse of a Minor





(Dillingham, AK) –Wednesday, Dillingham Superior Court Judge Christina Reigh sentenced 32-year-old Richard Johnson of Dillingham to serve 25 years of incarceration after being convicted of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the First Degree. Judge Reigh sentenced Johnson to a composite sentence of 35 years with 10 years suspended and placed him on probation for 15 years following his incarceration.

Johnson was sentenced pursuant to a plea agreement consolidating his charges on the two minor victims into a single count. Johnson’s conviction stem from years of sexual abuse of two young family members.

Both victims wrote impact statements for the court. One victim told the court “him molesting me was the most traumatizing thing of my life” and told the court she wished she had reported earlier but Johnson told her not to and that if she reported he’d have to go to jail. The second victim told the court that she had become so used to the abuse as a child that even when she was old enough to know it was wrong, she didn’t know how to respond. She reported having nightmares and difficulty with relationships and trusting people because of the abuse.

Prosecutor Bailey Woolfstead acknowledged the children’s bravery in coming forward and argued that this sentence protects the victims through a lengthy prison sentence while not requiring them to testify about their abuse in open court. Ms. Woolfstead noted that the victims’ parents’ immediate report to police, a swift investigation, and serious response from the government and courts shows these victims that when they spoke up their voices were heard, believed, taken seriously. Ms. Woolfstead argued for the court to accept the agreement of the parties as the sentence isolated Johnson for a lengthy period of time, deters Johnson and others from engaging in such behavior, and takes into account the significant impact the abuse had on the victims.

Johnson chose not to speak at the hearing. In handing down the 25-year sentence Judge Reigh took note of the significant impact child sexual abuse has on individuals and the community for generations, stating “Our region has literally the highest rates of child sexual abuse and sexual abuse in the country. Everyone in this courtroom knows what ripple effect that has on our community” noting that sexual abuse is often a cause of depression, suicide, substance abuse, emotional distress, and further violence and abuse. Judge Reigh applauded the victims for coming forward in light of the potential family issues their disclosures could create and for their eloquent statements to the court, stating “I appreciate the girls’ words. Frequently we don’t hear the voices of victims in cases like this because they are just done and don’t want to be a part of this anymore…There is real value in this resolution teaching those girls that their voices matter.” Judge Reigh placed Johnson on probation for 15 years with numerous conditions including no contact with the victims, no contact with minors under the age of 16, and participation in sex offender treatment. Johnson will be required to register as a sex offender for life.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Bailey Woolfstead of the Office of Special Prosecutions’ Rural Prosecution Unit. The case involved a joint investigation between the Village Public Safety Officer, Alaska State Troopers, and Dillingham Police Department.

# # #