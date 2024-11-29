Robert Bridges Found Guilty of Murdering Wife





(Fairbanks, AK) – A Fairbanks jury found 62-year-old Robert Bridges guilty of Murder in the First Degree for the 2021 murder of his wife, Kimberly Bridges. The jury also found him guilty of Murder in the Second Degree and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

On Oct. 25, 2021, Bridges reported that his wife was last seen the evening before leaving their residence with a couple in a green Subaru. He provided an account of his days that was contradicted by independent evidence. On May 25, 2022, a tour group discovered thebody of Kimberly Bridges around Mile 47 of the Dalton Highway. Robert Bridges had shot her in the back of the head, wrapped her body in bedding and a tarp, and disposed of her remains.

Bridges remains in the custody of the Department of Corrections pending a sentencing hearing that has been scheduled for Sept. 12 and 13, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. Bridges faces a sentence of 30 to 99 years.

This case was prosecuted by Fairbanks Assistant District Attorney Katy Mason.

CONTACT: District Attorney Joe Dallaire at 907-451-5970 or joe.dallaire@alaska.gov

