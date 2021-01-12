Rudolf Waska Being Held on Expanded Charges in Emmonak Murder and Darren Hootch also in Custody on Same Charges







Alaska State Troopers released additional information today in the January 1st Emmonak beating death of 39-year-old Brian Agwiak and also revealed that they have a second person in custody in regards to that homicide investigation.

According to AST, 27-year-old Rudolf Waska, along with 34-year-old Darren Hootch had hatched a plan to rob Agwiak of his alcohol. They went to Agwiak’s residence and gained access. Once inside, Waska threatened Agwiak with a copper pipe, but Agwiak insisted he did not have any alcohol and demanded that the duo leave his house.

It was then that Waska began beating the victim with his fist and continued to beat him after he lost consciousness, resulting in his death.







Neither Waska nor Hootch sought medical attention for their victim and did not make contact with law enforcement until they were taken in for questioning by Emmonak-based troopers.

After a homicide investigation was initiated, Waska was taken into custody on Murder II and Assault charges. As the investigation continued, an arrest warrant was issued for Hootch and he was also taken into custody on Sunday.

Both are being held on “Murder II x 2, Robbery I x 2, Assault I x 2, Burglary I x 2, Tampering with Physical Evidence x 2, Assault III charges among others,” AST reports.

Waska is being held on $100,000 bail and Hootch is being held on $50,000 bail.





