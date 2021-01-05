Emmonak Man Held on Murder Charges after Brutal New Years Assault







Alaska State Troopers report that the Alaska Bureau of Investigation, as well as State Crime Lab Forensic Scientists, were called in to investigate an early morning death that occurred on New Years’ in the community of Emmonak and report one suspect has been arrested.

Troopers in Emmonak say that they were notified of a deceased male at 3:25 am on January 1st and responded to the scene. When they arrived at the location, they found 39-year-old Brian Agwiak dead at the scene.

ABI responded and opened an investigation that found that the suspect, 27-year-old Rudolf Waska had brutally assaulted Agwiak until he lost consciousness,and Waska continued to beat him as he was unresponsive. He would die a short time after the assault. The exact details of his death are pending an autopsy by the State Medical Examiner in Anchorage.

Waska was arrested and charged with Murder II and Assault I. The suspect is being held on $100,000 bail following his arraignment in Emmonak Court on Monday.





