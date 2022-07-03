Ruffy Alvarez Sentenced to 10 Years for Trafficking Meth





ANCHORAGE – An Anchorage man was sentenced in federal court to a mandatory 10 years in prison by U.S. Chief District Judge Sharon L. Gleason for distributing methamphetamine in the Anchorage area.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Ruffy Alvarez, 39, trafficked large amounts of methamphetamine and cocaine from California into Alaska during 2016. He supplied these narcotics by the kilo to buyers throughout the Anchorage area. In November 2016, the FBI conducted an undercover operation resulting in the purchase of more than 135 grams of pure methamphetamine from Alvarez. An Alaska jury convicted Alvarez of the methamphetamine distribution following a three-day trial in June 2021.

Alvarez was previously convicted in 2001 by a federal jury for his role trafficking kilos of cocaine from California into Alaska.

“Illegal drugs such as methamphetamine are an ongoing threat to communities throughout Alaska. We will continue to press forward with our efforts to dismantle and eradicate both the supply and distribution of all illegal drugs across our state,” said U.S. Attorney S. Lane Tucker for the District of Alaska. “This sentence sends a clear message that we will prosecute and hold accountable those who are harming our communities.”

“Mr. Alvarez trafficked significant amounts of dangerous narcotics from California to Anchorage for distribution, posing a danger to Alaskans,” said Special Agent in Charge Antony Jung of the FBI Anchorage Field Office. “Through our robust law enforcement partnerships in Alaska, the FBI remains committed to disrupting the flow of deadly drugs into our communities, and to hold drug traffickers accountable.”

The FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Anchorage Police Department and Alaska State Troopers investigated this case as part of the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force.

Assistant U.S. Attorney George Tran and Emily Allen prosecuted the case.



