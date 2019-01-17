SCAM ALERT – Police are NOT calling citizens for payment

- Home
In the last couple of days police have been notified by citizens that someone has called them, identified themselves as an APD officer, and stated the citizen has an outstanding warrant. The scenarios vary but one includes the suspect telling the citizen they have a warrant for not showing up for jury duty.
Regardless of the reason, the suspect is commanding the citizen to provide payment over the phone. Sometimes the suspect asks for payment to be made in gift cards, in other cases the suspect tells the caller to physically take cash to a police station. The Caller ID showing up on the citizens’ phones during these calls are sometimes legitimate APD phone numbers. The number currently being used is 786-8811 which is APD’s Recruiting and Backgrounds phone number. The suspect caller is also providing a callback number of 907-290-3004. That is not a legitimate APD phone number, but if you call it, an automated message claims that number does belong to APD.
Please remember that APD will NEVER call anyone over the phone and request payment for anything. If you receive a call like this, hang up. Do NOT give out any personal information or any type of payment information. If this scam happens to you, please make an online report with APD at www.muni.org/police.