Search Continues for Bering Air Grand Caravan Aircraft with 10 Aboard in Norton Sound Area





The search continues today for the Bering Air Caravan that went missing after leaving the Unalakleet airstrip at 2:37 pm on Thursday afternoon.

The aircraft, heading to Nome transmitted its last data at 3:16 pm while flying over Norton Sound. Alaska Rescue Coordination Center contacted Alaska State Troopers at approximately 4 pm and informed them of the incident.

Aboard were the pilot and nine passengers.

The search immediately began but weather and visibility restricted the air search.

Because the sea ice terrain was “kind of jumbled” said the White Mountain fire chief, Jack Adams, said, ground-based search teams are searching from the Iditarod trail along a 30-mile stretch hoping the craft came down on land as opposed to the frigid waters of Norton Sound.

By this morning the USCG had taken over the lead in the search efforts and also launched a MH-60 Jayhawk from Cold Bay to search the area between Unalakleet and Nome. Also involved in the search are Alaska Air National Guard, Alaska Army National Guard, and Alaska State Troopers personnel and assets, they are joined by local search teams.

The Air Force resumed its search efforts after the National Guard concluded theirs.



