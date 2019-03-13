Search for Elderly Willow Bicyclist Ends Successfully

Alaska Native News Mar 13, 2019.

The search for an elderly Willow bicyclist ended successfully when a local resident located him and safely returned him home troopers report.

Troopers were alerted that an elderly Willow man, 74-year-old Donald Brainard had gone missing while cycling along the Susitna River near the Deshka Landing in Willow at 5:30 pm on Tuesday.

MATSAR, Alaska Wildlife Troopers, and AST took up the search and began looking for the missing biker using snow machines. The searchers had no luck in locating him.

Then, almost five and a half hours later, at 10:50 pm, a local resident found him 20 miles north of the landing and returned him home.

No injuries were reported.