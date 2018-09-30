Search Suspended for Lituya Bay Helicopter Crash Survivors

Alaska Native News Sep 30, 2018.

The search for three passengers of an Airbus H125 helicopter that crashed three miles east of Lituya Bay on Friday while being flown from Grand Prairie, Texas to Wasilla, has been suspended USCG said in a press release on Sunday.

The aircraft went down approximately 300 feet from shore near Latoya Bay. Of the four passengers aboard, only one was able to make it to shore. 14-year-old Aiden Peppard was located on a beach near the crash site. When found, Aiden was critical but stable and suffering from hypothermia and was transported to Anchorage’s Providence Hospital via Sitka.

Missing and feared dead is Aiden’s father, Josh Peppard, age 42, Aiden’s brother 11-year-old Andrew Peppard, and 53-year-old David King.

The aircraft was on its Juneau to Yakutat leg of the trip when it was reported overdue at approximately 6:30 pm on Friday. An MH-60 Jayhawk was launched out of AirStation Sitka at 8:15 pm and responded to the crash site. Once there, the chopper landed on the beach 3 miles from Lituya Bay where a rescue swimmer located Aiden.

Another MH Jayhawk from Sitka covered the area along with Civil Air Patrol, Alaska Air National Guard and Alaska Dogs for Ground Search. The Cutter Bailey Barco out of Ketchikan searched offshore waters while the vessel’s small boat crew searched the shoreline.

The Coast Guard reported that they “located sections of the crashed helicopter’s fuselage, engine, rotor head, and front and rear seats washed up on the beach today but not any sign of the passengers.”

“After maximizing search efforts with air, surface and shoreside assets we suspended the search today,” said Capt. Darran J. McLenon, chief of response for the 17th Coast Guard District. “One survivor is with his family and continues to be evaluated at a hospital in Anchorage. The Coast Guard prays for his full recovery and grieves with the family and friends of the crash victims.”

Airbus Helicopters in Texas released an online statement on Twitter saying,

“With deepest regret, Airbus Helicopters Inc. confirms that an H125 (AS350 B3e) was involved in an accident Friday evening near Juneau, Alaska. One of our accident investigators is on his way to the scene to assist in the NTSB’s investigation and Airbus Helicopters stands ready to assist further as needed.

The customer involved, Mr. Josh Pepperd, and his sons who were onboard the aircraft are known by a number of AHI employees, and we are immensely concerned by what has happened. Our thoughts and prayers go out to their loved ones, the family of the other person who was onboard the aircraft and everyone affected by this accident. We remain hopeful that those missing will be found and rescued.”

The investigation is hampered by the tides, surf and surge as the wreckage is in shallow water. That wreckage is scheduled to be picked up and moved to Juneau to facilitate the NTSB investigation.