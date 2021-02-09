Search Suspended for Missing Motorist in Chitina







Alaska State Troopers say that after exhaustive efforts they have called off the search for Ian Michael Lutz, who disappeared around the first of the month in Chitina near the Chitina Village Apartments.

AST utilized drone imagery, K9 search teams from MATSAR and Helo 3 to search for Lutz who was reported missing after his vehicle was found down an embankment in the village.

The weather in the area at the time that he went missing was -20 to -30 degrees.

Troopers say that the search will be re-evaluated if new evidence surfaces.





