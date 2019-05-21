SEARHC Promotes Gettis to Vice President of Clinics

SITKA – SEARHC announced Monday that Eric Gettis has been promoted to Vice President of Clinics. Gettis will have system-wide responsibility for creating standard operating procedures and uniform processes to improve access to care at specialty and primary care clinics and ensure alignment of patient and provider satisfaction. He will work in concert with SEARHC’s Medical Directors and leadership on operations that support customer-friendly care and quality services in a safe environment. Gettis previously held the position of SEARHC’s Director of Practice Management.
“SEARHC is a complex primary care system that’s growing,” said SEARHC President and Chief Executive Officer Charles Clement. “Eric’s excellent skills will be an asset at the leadership table as we strengthen our primary and specialty care services and improve the overall healthcare experience for our patients and communities.”
Gettis has noteworthy expertise in practice management, provider relations and standardizing systems of care as well as implementing access to care strategies and best practices for managing the clinics. Additionally, his skills for onboarding physicians into a variety of employment models are complementary to the wide-ranging healthcare needs of the communities SEARHC serves.
“Throughout my career, I have focused on improving and sustaining a positive provider experience for patients,” said Gettis. “I am excited to elevate my skills and continue facilitating the delivery of excellent and cost-effective services provided throughout SEARHC’s clinics.”
Gettis has a Master of Arts in Counseling and Guidance and a Bachelor of Arts in Education from Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, Washington. Before joining SEARHC, he held multiple management positions at Lourdes Health Network, including the Director of Physician Practices.