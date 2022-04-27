Semi Trailer Hauling Mail Bound for Kenai Peninsula goes up in Smoke Tuesday Morning





The U.S. Postal Service reports that one of their mail trucks, a semi, caught fire on the Seward Highway on Tuesday morning, the contents of the trailer with mail is reported to be a total loss.

The semi was hauling mail and packages to the west side of the Kenai Peninsula when it caught fire just before the turnout for the Sterling Highway according to USPS. A list of the communities affected includes Kenai, Kasilof, Clam Gulch, Ninilchik, Anchor Point, Homer, Fritz Creek, Halibut Cove, Nanwalek, Nikolaevsk, Port Graham and Nikiski.

The cause of the blaze has yet to be determined.

Cooper Landing Emergency Services as well as the Moose Pass Fire Department responded to the fire early Tuesday morning.

While the trailer was a total loss, the driver was able to uncouple his rig, saving it from damage. He suffered no injuries.

USPS states that all affected customers will be receiving a letter. USPS also advises that, “Customers expecting mail and packages in these areas who think their mail may have been impacted should call the Postal Service Call Center at 1-800-275-8777 for further assistance. If a package was insured, a claim can be filed online at: www.usps.com/insuranceclaims/online/welcome.htm.





