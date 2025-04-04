Senate Bill 139 protects both food security and national security





JUNEAU–Wednesday, a bill by Senator Shelley Hughes (R-Palmer) was reintroduced in the Alaska Senate. Senate Bill 139 addresses the nexus between food security and national security following a disturbing 2024 report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office.

“Foreign investment in U.S. agricultural land grew to about 40 million acres in 2021, per USDA estimates,” the report states. “This can pose national security risks—such as when foreign interests buy land near U.S. military installations.”

Senate Bill 139 imposes stringent limitations on the acquisition and transfer of agricultural land by foreign business entities and individuals from countries identified as foreign adversaries.

Under the proposal, a person who is from countries designated as foreign adversaries per the U.S. Secretary of Commerce 15 C.F.R. 791.4, including the People’s Republic of China, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and the Russian Federation, would be prohibited from acquiring or leasing land within 100 miles of a military installation in Alaska. A company that is prohibited from entering into agreements around critical infrastructure would be subject to the same prohibition.

“This buffer zone is critical given Alaska’s pivotal role in national defense, hosting numerous bases and facilities essential to U.S. military operations,” Hughes said.

The Alaska Attorney General would enforce the law by pursuing forfeiture.

“As Alaska looks to grow its agricultural industry, it’s imperative that we take proactive steps to prevent future encroachment on our agricultural lands,” Hughes said. “U.S. foreign adversaries have already purchased ag lands and properties near military bases in the Lower 48. Let’s ensure that does not happen in Alaska. By enacting SB 139, we will protect Alaska’s land, resources, and people from external threats.”



