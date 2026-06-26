Senate Bill 239 – Cutting Red Tape for Classic Cars — Signed by Governor







ANCHORAGE – Wednesday Governor Mike Dunleavy (R – Alaska) signed SB 239, a bill by Senator Cathy Tilton (R – Wasilla) updating the state regulations regarding car importations, into law.

Currently, Alaska’s laws regarding classic cars do not match federal regulations, causing complications for owners, operators, and those attempting to title classic vehicles and import them to Alaska.

According to federal law, there is a rolling standard for vehicles older than 25 years, allowing them to be considered a classic or collector’s item and therefore exempt from Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards.

Senate Bill 239 aligns the State of Alaska with federal law.

According to Senator Tilton, “We often talk about cutting red tape – SB 239 actually does it.” She continued, “This bill streamlines outdated import rules, reduces bureaucracy, and puts Alaskans back behind the wheels of their classic cars.”

During the legislative process, two amendments were added to expand the scope of the bill.

Amendment 1 creates a graduated system for those with a suspended license, differentiating the required proof of financial responsibility for those with the first, second, third, and fourth suspensions.

Amendment 3 adds provisions regarding Commercial Motor Vehicle (CDL) licensing by allowing individuals testing for a CDL to retake only failed parts of the written exam instead of retaking it in its entirety.

Both amendments were adopted by the House with unanimous consent and approved by the Senate.

“I want to thank the constituents who brought this issue forward and helped us develop a practical solution,” Senator Tilton said. “I also want to thank my legislative colleagues who worked with me on the bill, as well as the maker of the floor amendments. SB 239 is a strong example of what we can achieve when we work together to cut red tape and deliver real results for Alaskans.”

The Senate Republican Caucus and Senator Tilton extend their gratitude towards the Dunleavy Administration for its continued support and signing SB 239.