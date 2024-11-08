Senate Continues Bipartisan Coalition and Announces Leadership Positions





Senator Gary Stevens to Serve Fourth Term as Senate President

ANCHORAGE, AK – Wednesday, Senate President Gary Stevens announced the continuation of the Alaska State Senate Bipartisan Coalition for the 34th Alaska State Legislature. The coalition was originally established in November of 2022 with eight Republicans and nine Democrats. As many races have outstanding ballots and still need to go through the ranked-choice voting tabulation, the coalition will announce full membership and committee chairs once the election is certified.

“Over the past two years, the bipartisan coalition cultivated strong relationships and worked across party lines to craft budgets that care for the needs of Alaskans, passed legislation making Alaska’s economy stronger, and showed partisan politics is not necessary for success in Juneau,” said Senate President Gary Stevens, R-Kodiak. “I am proud of the work we have accomplished and eagerly await what is in store for the future. Our leadership team is once again strong, with diverse members from across the state, and we aim to ensure that all Alaskans are represented to the fullest extent.”

The Senate Bipartisan Coalition leadership structure for the upcoming legislature is as follows:

Senate President – Sen Gary Stevens, R-Kodiak

Majority Leader – Sen. Cathy Giessel, R-Anchorage

Rules Chair – Sen. Bill Wielechowski, D-Anchorage

Finance Chair (Operating) – Sen. Lyman Hoffman, D-Bethel

Finance Chair (Capital) – Sen. Bert Stedman, R-Sitka

Finance Chair (Bills) – Sen. Donny Olson, D-Golovin

Majority Whip – Sen. Kelly Merrick, R- Eagle River

Legislative Budget & Audit Chair – Sen. Elvi Gray-Jackson, D-Anchorage

“Alaskans can look forward to a productive Senate majority, getting the important things done. We are focused on doing our best for Alaska families, businesses, and communities,” said Senate Majority Leader Cathy Giessel, R-Anchorage.

“Our coalition is dedicated to creating a stronger workforce, enhancing our public education system, and investing in reliable infrastructure for Alaska,” said Sen. Bill Wielechowski, D-Anchorage. “By removing partisan differences, we’re focused on what truly matters to Alaskans with solutions that support strong communities and lasting economic growth. This is about making tangible improvements that benefit all corners of our state – urban and rural.”



