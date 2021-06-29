Senate President Micciche Releases Statement on Budget Agreement, Averted Shutdown

JUNEAU – Senate President Peter Micciche, R-Soldotna, released the following statement today, in response to the House of Representatives coming to an agreement on the capital and operating budgets and averting a statewide government shutdown:

“I’d like to thank my colleagues in both caucuses of the House for finding a way to work together to put Alaska first and avoid a government shutdown. The Senate passed the budget and effective dates on June 16, 2021. The Senate was here in special session primarily to support all House members in their quest for a successful 2/3 vote; we are pleased with the outcome. However, make no mistake, we have much work left to do this year. The teamwork that began this week with all four caucuses must continue so that we can pass an acceptable PFD, and a 3/4 vote for the remaining work to be completed in this budget cycle.