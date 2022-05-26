Senate President Peter Micciche Not Seeking Reelection for Senate in 2022





Soldotna – Senate President Peter Micciche (R-Soldotna) has announced he will not seek reelection in 2022.

Senator Micciche served three terms in the Alaska State Senate as an active legislator beginning in 2013. During a 35-year private sector career, he served on the Soldotna City Council, as Soldotna’s Mayor from 2008-2013 and will have represented District O on the Kenai from 2013 until his term ends in January 2023.

During his Senate service he has represented everyone on the Kenai Peninsula, from Seldovia and Homer in the South to Point Possession near Nikiski in the North, to Lowell Point past Seward in the East and all the communities between.

During more than a decade in Juneau, Senator Micciche has served on every Senate Standing Committee, Special Committee, and Finance sub- committee. He served as Chairman or vice-chairman on all but two of the standing committees. He served as Majority Leader during the 30th Legislature and is the current President of the Senate of the 32nd Legislature. The Senator is known for taking on and passing challenging, comprehensive, landmark legislation by bringing together diverse stakeholders to accomplish passage.

Senator Micciche said, “It has been an honor and a privilege to represent the interests of the people of the Kenai at the state level for the past three terms. My work has been dedicated to bringing Alaskans together. Knowing I had the trust of the community for so many years and leaving the Senate institution as the presiding officer with the trust of Senate members means so much to me. Serving in the Legislature has been an amazing journey. Whether defending individual District O constituents on state issues or upholding the interests of all Alaskans through a statewide view, my objectives have been to provide for a better Alaska. I am eternally grateful for the immense support.

We have worked hard on the issues that mean the most to Alaskans, public safety, transportation, veterans’ issues, senior and disability services, reducing the size and scope of government where possible, protecting the Permanent Fund and the PFD and growing Alaska’s economy. My team’s vision and hard work have put Alaska in a better position for the future of our kids and grandkids. My focus has always been on a better Alaska and never on winning the next election.

However, the bottom line is this, my children are growing up and are not as mobile as they were in grade school. Their academic and civic growth, extensive talents and life dreams depend upon the active participation of both parents. I spent nearly eleven of the last sixteen months away from our 4 beautiful girls and wonderful wife, who need me at home. My family is my priority.





Folks may want to speculate that there are other reasons I am not running. There are none. I have had many challengers during each of my 6 elections and have always enjoyed the support of the community after engaging actively in the campaign process. My community actively supported my work on their behalf and for that my family and I are eternally grateful. I am always willing to rise to a challenge. Through prayer and many family discussions over the past months, there is no doubt in my mind regarding the clarity of this decision.

However, public service is what the Micciche family does. We love our state and community and plan to stay involved as we have always done. My 40-year record of service to our community lead to us also serving in the Senate. That community service will continue. A true leader does not need a political campaign, or the associated recognition to serve. I don’t know exactly what the future holds for us, but I can assure you that, as before, it will involve service to our Kenai Peninsula community and all Alaskans. My vision for what this amazing state can become is in no way diminished by this decision.

I will be here, on duty for you, every day until the 33rd Legislature is sworn into office in January of 2023. I will also continue serving Alaska in some capacity until the good Lord calls me home. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all your support to this point. Collectively and together as Alaskans, we make a great team.

In the meantime, I will be enjoying this Alaska summer with family and friends, catching up on an extensive “honey do” list and looking forward to seeing who wins the next annual Juneau Gun Club Legislative Shoot now that the winning team will not be competing.”

Senator Micciche and his incredible staff team will remain available to serve you and can be reached in the Kenai Office at 907-283-7996 or via email at senator.peter.micciche@akleg.gov until early-January 2023.

For additional information contact Senator Micciche’s Chief of Staff, Konrad Jackson at the contact number above.

