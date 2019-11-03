Senate Republicans Confirm Josh Revak to District M Senate Seat

- Home
ANCHORAGE – Saturday, Senate Republicans voted to confirm Representative Josh Revak to the vacant District M Senate seat. Senator Revak was sworn into office that afternoon by Lt. Governor Kevin Meyer at the Anchorage Legislative Information Office.
Senate Republicans released the following statements.
“We’re pleased to announce Josh Revak as the newest member of the Alaska Senate,” said Senate President Cathy Giessel, R-Anchorage. “Josh knows how to bring folks together, from across the political spectrum, and find real solutions that work for Alaska. Despite witnessing the worst in humanity during his deployment to Iraq, Josh has maintained a positive outlook while serving his community, state and nation, and we’re excited to see him bring that same spirit of service to the Senate. I welcome Senator Josh Revak to the Senate and the Republican caucus.”
“I am deeply humbled by this opportunity to continue serving my neighbors in District M and the State of Alaska in the State Senate,” said Senator Josh Revak, R-Anchorage. “I want to thank the Governor for nominating me. I appreciate the time my new Senate colleagues took in considering my confirmation and I look forward to working with them. I remain grateful to my colleagues in the House whom I had the opportunity to work alongside over the past year. I look forward to continuing to work with them from my new role as we seek solutions to the challenges facing our state.”
“I am very pleased to welcome Josh Revak to the Senate,” said Senator David Wilson, R-Wasilla. “I feel Josh’s knowledge and expertise will be a good addition to our body.”
“After careful consideration of his qualifications, I am honored to support Josh Revak and pleased he received the overwhelming backing of Senate Republicans,” said Senator Peter Micciche, R-Soldotna. “Though from humble beginnings, Josh displayed courage and dedication in the military and as a Purple Heart recipient, got the job done as staff for both Congressman Young and Senator Sullivan, and faithfully served his community in the House.”
On August 7, a vacancy was left in Senate District M when Senator Chris Birch died suddenly.
When a vacancy occurs in the Alaska Legislature, state law requires the governor to appoint a qualified candidate to fill the seat. The appointment is subject to confirmation by a majority of legislators in the same house and of the same political party as the person who left the vacancy. On September 27, Governor Mike Dunleavy appointed Representative Josh Revak to the seat.
Senator Revak, a decorated U.S. Army Veteran, served tours of duty in Iraq where he was severely wounded by an enemy mortar attack. He was Military and Veterans Affairs Liaison to Congressman Don Young for six years and worked in U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan’s office on Department of Defense and the Department of Veterans affairs issues, until leaving that position to run for the House District 25 seat in 2018. He holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Alaska Pacific University.
###
Written by: Daniel McDonald | AkLeg on Nov 3, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News