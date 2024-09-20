Senator Murkowski Announces 2024 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Essay Contest for Alaska Fourth Graders





Washington, DC – Monday, U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), announced an essay contest for fourth graders in Alaska to celebrate the 2024 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, known as the “The People’s Tree,” coming from Alaska’s Tongass National Forest.

“The time-honored tradition of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is something I look forward to every holiday season, particularly when it comes from Alaska,” said Senator Murkowski. “I look forward to selecting one young Alaskan to flip the switch and turn on the lights for the National Christmas tree when it arrives from the Tongass National Forest and graces the West Lawn of the Capitol.”

Fourth grade students are invited to write no more than 250 words on what they would like the country to know about Alaska’s Christmas tree this year, and why it is so special. Senator Murkowski will select one student’s submission, and invite them and their family on an all-expenses paid trip to Washington, DC in early December to play an integral role in the tree-lighting ceremony alongside members of Congress and the public, as well as enjoy Christmas festivities throughout the District. Read Anna DeVolld’s winning submission from 2015 here.

Additional information for the essay contest:

Handwritten

No more than 250 words

Submission must include parent or guardian contact information, and can be scanned and emailed to: CCT_EssayContest@murkowski.senate.gov, or mailed to Anchorage office at: 510 L St. Suite 600, Anchorage, AK, 99501

Submissions must be received, or postmarked by, October 4th, 2024

A video of Senator Murkowski’s announcement can be watched here.



