Senator Murkowski Releases Statement on Patel Nomination





Washington, DC – Thursday, U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) released the following statement on her decision to vote against confirming Kash Patel as Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI):

“I will oppose Kash Patel’s confirmation to serve as Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The FBI’s mission is “to protect the American people and uphold the Constitution of the United States.” Mr. Patel and I agree the bureau has crept past that mission, become an increasingly political agency, and eroded the public’s trust. We have had multiple frank and open discussions about how best to restore that trust. I agree with Mr. Patel that it begins by getting agents out in the field, doing what they signed up to do, rather than sitting behind an administrative desk.

“My reservations with Mr. Patel stem from his own prior political activities and how they may influence his leadership. The FBI must be trusted as the federal agency that roots out crime and corruption, not focused on settling political scores. I have been disappointed that when he had the opportunity to push back on the administration’s decision to force the FBI to provide a list of agents involved in the January 6 investigations and prosecutions, he failed to do so.

“If confirmed, I wish him a successful tenure at the helm of this agency, and will endeavor to work with him to help address issues in Alaska, improve Tribal law enforcement across the country, and make needed changes within the FBI. I truly hope that he proves me wrong about the reservations I have of him today.”



