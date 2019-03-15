Senator Murkowski Votes to Uphold Separation of Powers

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) issued the following statement after voting on House Joint Resolution 46, to terminate the President’s national emergency declaration at the United States’ southern border:
“I take very seriously my oath to uphold the Constitution, and my respect for the balance within the separation of powers. Article 1 provides that the power to appropriate lies with the legislative branch. When the executive branch goes around the express intention of Congress on matters within its jurisdiction, we must speak up or legislative acquiescence will erode our constitutional authority,” said Senator Murkowski. “We can and must address the President’s very legitimate concerns over border security, but we must not do it at the expense of ceding Congress’ power of the purse.”
On February 15, the president declared a national emergency at the southern border, which would divert funding already appropriated for military construction and other projects toward protective barriers. On March 5, Senator Murkowski spoke on the Senate floor in support of Senate Joint Resolution 10, to uphold the separation of powers outlined in the constitution. Click here for video of Senator Murkowski’s floor speech. Click here for text of the full speech.