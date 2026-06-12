U.S. Coast Guard advances Arctic security with Kodiak and Seward homeports







WASHINGTON — The U.S. Coast Guard announced it would homeport its first two Arctic Security Cutters in Kodiak, Alaska with a third Alaska Arctic Security Cutter homeported in Seward when the infrastructure is ready. This follows April’s announcement that the Service would homeport its first two Arctic Security Cutters in Alaska. With the first delivery expected in 2028, the Coast Guard is accelerating preparations to ensure each location is ready to support sustained Arctic operations including advancing critical infrastructure and housing required to support the trained and ready crews who will bring these cutters to life.

“America’s future in the Arctic demands strength, capability and resolve,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin. “I want to thank President Trump for his bold leadership and vision in directing this critical investment and Alaska’s congressional delegation for championing the funding that made these icebreakers possible. These cutters will deliver the enduring operational capability our Nation needs to defend our sovereignty, deter adversaries, and safeguard vital resources for the American people.”

Selecting these homeports marks a major step in expanding U.S. Arctic capabilities and strengthening the Nation’s icebreaker fleet. Supported by $3.5 billion in Fiscal Year 2025 Reconciliation funding and international collaboration, including a landmark agreement with Finland, the Arctic Security Cutter program represents the most significant U.S. investment in icebreaker technology in decades – revitalizing American shipbuilding and reinforcing the industrial base essential to national defense.

“Homeporting Arctic Security Cutters in Kodiak and Seward will strategically position these state-of-the-art icebreakers to reinforce America’s maritime dominance in the Arctic,” said Adm. Kevin E. Lunday, commandant of the Coast Guard. “This positioning is critical to national security, enabling the Coast Guard to defend our northern border and meet evolving threats with speed and strength.”

Arctic Security Cutters will anchor a modernized icebreaker fleet built for the most demanding conditions, ensuring the United States is equipped to defend its interests and meet emerging challenging in the Arctic for decades to come.