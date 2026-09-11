This Day in Alaska History-September 11th, 1958











On September 11th, 1958, at the age of eighty-four, “The Bard of the Yukon,” Robert W. Service, famed poet and writer, died in Lancieux, Côtes-d’Armor, France.

Service was renowned as the poetic teller of tales, “The Shooting of Dan McGrew,” and the “Cremation of Sam McGee,” and many others.

Many mistakenly believed that Service was recounting his Alaskan memories of his time in the Gold Rush. But he only set foot in one town in Alaska, which was Skagway, and only briefly, as he caught the White Pass railroad to his bank job in White Horse in 1904, where he wrote His most famous poems.