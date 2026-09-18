This Day in Alaska History-September 18th, 1915











On the morning of September 18th, 1915, a tremendous explosion took place in Prince William Sound.

The explosion originated at the Granite Mine in Hobo Bay. A ton and a half of dynamite was deemed to have been set off by a disgruntled employee who had been fired the day before.

Despite the massive explosion that damaged the stamp mill, the mine would still become one of the most lucrative mines in Prince William Sound. It went on to produce 25,000 ounces of gold until its closure decades later.