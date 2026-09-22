This Day in Alaska History-September 22nd, 1898











The first, and one of the largest placer gold finds, was discovered on the Seward Peninsula by three Swedes, Jafet Lindeberg, Erik Lindblom, and John Brynteson at Anvil, Glacier, Rock, and Dry creeks, and Snow Gulch Creek on September 22nd 1898.

Those early finds would spur a rush to the peninsula, and by Spring of the following year thousands of miners had flocked to the area, and Nome was born. By 1900, 20,000 goldseekers stampeded to the area.

As a result of the massive finds, claim jumpers and corrupt politicians such as Alexander McKenzie and crooked federal judge Arthur H. Noyes soon followed. They conspired to illegally take the richest claims but would ultimately be overturned by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.