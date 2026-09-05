This Day in Alaska History-September 5th, 1881











When Mottrom Dulany Ball left Virginia for Alaska in 1878, he was not setting out to become a pioneer in the usual sense. He was a lawyer, former Confederate cavalry officer, newspaper editor and political figure whose career had taken an unexpected turn following the Civil War. His appointment to Alaska came at a moment when the United States was struggling to determine what kind of government, if any, it intended to provide for its enormous new possession.

By 1881, Ball had become one of the strongest advocates for establishing civil government in Alaska. He participated in the movement that organized Alaskans politically and helped arrange the Alaska Territorial Convention at Harrisburg, near present-day Juneau. The convention called for government for the district and led to an election for a congressional representative.

On September 5, 1881, Alaskans held that election, and Ball won overwhelmingly. He received 236 of the 294 votes cast. The election was mainly in Southeast Alaska.