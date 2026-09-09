This Day in Alaska History-September 9th, 1915

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Van Valin described and photographed streams of crude two feet thick flowing from the hills into the “oil lake”

Van Valin Staked a claim called the “Arctic Rim Mineral Oil Claim” but production never commenced as the area became the US Navy Reserve and ultimately part of the National Petroleum Reserve.