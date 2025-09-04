September museum programs focus on fish





The University of Alaska Museum of the North will focus on fish during family programs in September.

Families with children ages 5 and younger are invited to drop in at Early Explorers on Friday, Sept. 5, from 10 a.m. to noon. Create and discover with hands-on activities, and explore the galleries.

Family Day: Fish is set for Saturday, Sept. 20, from noon to 4 p.m. Visitors can meet fish researchers, see specimens, investigate the role of fish in Alaska cultures, explore the salmon life cycle, create fish art and more. There is no admission fee for children ages 17 and under on Family Days, thanks to support from TOTE.

These programs are included with admission and are free for members.

For more information about museum events, visit the museum website or call 907-474-7505.