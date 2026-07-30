Serious Injury Collision Results in Fatality – Investigation Ongoing











On July 27, 2026, at approximately 8:33 p.m., Alaska State Troopers responded to a serious injury collision involving a motorcycle and a van at the intersection of the Parks Highway and South Potter Road in Meadow Lakes.

The motorcyclist was transported to Mat-Su Regional Medical Center with serious injuries and was later pronounced deceased.

The southbound lanes of the Parks Highway were closed for several hours while Troopers investigated the crash and cleared the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing. Next of kin have been notified.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information related to the incident is asked to contact Trooper Christopher Hall at Christopher.Hall@Alaska.gov.